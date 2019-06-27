SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The opening of Wahlburgers at MGM Springfield is pushed back into 2020.
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission unanimously approved the deadline extension for construction on the restaurant this morning, as well as an extension the casino's solar project.
Wahlburgers is planned for the corner of Main and Union Streets.
In a letter to the Gaming Commission, MGM explained that the parcel on which Wahlburgers will sit was originally scheduled to be developed by July 8, 2019 and that that date was based on finding a suitable tenant.
However, the letter added that it took longer to find a tenant and enter into a lease agreement and MGM has since entered into a "fully executed lease" with Wahlburgers owners.
"We do not yet have a firm construction schedule and will be happy to provide one to the Commission staff when available. But the lease contemplates turnover and opening no later than June 2020. Accordingly, we respectfully request a one (1) year extension to the construction deadline for item 16, to reflect a new deadline of July 8, 2020," MGM Vice President and Legal Counsel Seth Stratton wrote to the commission.
Prior to today, MGM had said they were hopeful the project would be complete around New Year's.
MGM Springfield President Michael Mathis said in a statement: "We are incredibly excited to partner with the Wahlberg brothers to bring this fun destination to our property. The Wahlbergs are a staple in the Massachusetts community, making this restaurant the ideal addition to our resort."
The solar project involves a solar canopy that will go up on the top level of the parking garage. MGM told the commission that the project, which was scheduled to be completed within one year of opening, is expected to be completed and commissioned by November 11, 2019
