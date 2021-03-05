SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you have an elementary school student, be prepared to send them back into the classroom by the end of April.

That's what the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education determined on Friday, along with postponing the MCAS testing.

Everyone is coming up on a year since the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to close. Since then, different districts have elected to use full remote or hybrid options, with very few choosing to return in-person. Now that will no longer be an option.

"The time is now to bring our kids back to school," said DESE Commissioner Jeffrey Riley.

DESE voted Friday to give Riley the authority to determine when hybrid and remote models no longer count towards meeting required learning hours. Riley has indicated that the call will come soon as he and other education officials want to get elementary students back in class full time by April.

"I am asking to begin with elementary school students on April 5, that they would be allowed to go back in-person five days a week. We would then determine when best to move middle and high school students after that," he explained.

Friday, the decision was also made to postpone MCAS testing, slated to start April 5. Now for grades 3 through 5, state officials gave a range of May 10 to June 11 for exams. No dates were given for grades 6 through 8.

Riley said schools will be able to apply for a waiver to ease the transition back to class, particularly for districts that are still fully remote.

Parents will also choose to keep using a remote model if they wish for the rest of the school year. But this decision came following intense public comments from regional education officials on both sides of the issue.

"We know what's best for our community and Commissioner Riley does not," said Somerville School Committee member Andre Green.

"This very natural need of our children has been for almost a year now severely impaired, and any efforts to remedy this severely anemic," said Cambridge School Council elect-Parent Representative Constantine Psimopoulos.

