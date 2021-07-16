WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials have issued a warning about illegal swimming in Wilbraham after fire crews pulled two people out of the Chicopee River near the Red Bridge boat ramp Thursday afternoon.
“I know with the rain and everything, the water is moving a lot faster than normal,” said Raymond Croteau of Palmer.
‘No Swimming’ signs hang on trees in Wilbraham along the Chicopee River because officials said Friday it’s too dangerous. On Thursday afternoon, rescue crews said a young boy was cooling off when he got pulled into the water by the current. His grandmother went in after him and got pulled in as well.
Ludlow and Wilbraham fire crews, along with the Mass. State Police Air Wing, responded to the call of two people in the water. Responders launched a boat and kayak into the water while police searched the shore.
“Then we received more information that the two parties made it shore safely, but could not get up the hill. There was a lot of overgrown vegetation,” said Wilbraham Fire Chief Michael Andrews.
The two were brought back to the Red Bridge boat ramp luckily uninjured.
However, there have been drownings in that area in the past. In 2018, two students attending a local college drowned due to the current while trying to save two children. Just a few months later, a swimmer was missing for nearly an hour after swimming in the same spot.
Andrews is reminding residents that this is a very dangerous area and no swimming is allowed.
“There are ‘No Swimming’ signs posted. There’s no lifeguards in the area or anything like that. We have had, unfortunately, drownings in the past there, so we do ask the people to adhere to the signs and stay out of the water. It is a very dangerous area,” Andrews explained.
He said there are two bodies of water that come together and create a whirlpool. Our Western Mass News SkyDrone caught video if the whirlpool effect.
“I think that they don’t see the whirlpool effect is happening. They go in swimming and then once their in they’re unable to get themselves back out,” Andrews added.
Croteau is an avid fisher. He told Western Mass News he knows this area isn’t safe for swimming.
“I’m sure everyone just would rather go home at the end of the day than just cool off for five minutes, so I’m sure there's much safer places to be,” Croteau added.
Police told us me the woman was not charged or fined because she and her grandson were not intentionally swimming here. We’re told illegal swimming fines are handled on a case-by-case basis.
