SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--It's been a full week since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in the Bay State.

Springfield Director of Health and Human Services, Helen Caulton-Harris said the city is continuing to see a decline in the number of cases. However, she warned it is important to stay vigilant since the virus is still circulating within the community.

Western Mass News asked Caulton-Harris what trends they are seeing in the younger population.

“The city of Springfield continues to do pool testing in our schools, so we do have very limited positive cases that contribute to our case rate, but again those numbers are extremely low at this point,” she said.

Caulton-Harris said she is pleased with the efforts of both the Springfield Public Schools and the greater community to keep the case numbers low.

