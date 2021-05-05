HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A number of you are reaching out to us, concerned about a particular letter involving a free check in the mail. Many of you wondering if this is a scam and if your personal information is at risk.
Many viewers reached out to us about a particular letter they received in the mail. There is a check inside with instructions on what to do. We've learned this is a scam and we know these situations can be overwhelming, so we wanted to get answers on what you can do if you either received this check or deposited it.
Have you gotten this letter in the mail recently from a company pretending to be Publishers Clearing House, containing a check inside? Well if you have, authorities said it's a scam and money you don't want to keep.
"In the past, they would reach out to consumers through the mail, promising big prizes, whether it's Publishers Clearing House or a lottery. Someone has won the lottery and you have to contact them and claim your prize and a lot of people have lost a lot of money to these types of scams,” said Anita Wilson, director of the consumer protection unit for the Northwestern District Attorney’s office.
While it may look appealing, especially during these tough times, Wilson said it can harm you in the long run.
"That check looks great, but then you go to cash it and the check never clears. It bounces, so you're on the hook for that check and also for the money you sent to the scammer,” Wilson noted.
So what do you do if you did receive the check and, even worse, deposit it or spend the money?
"You should probably put it through the shredder or rip it up because it probably is too good to be true. You can report scams like this through the U.S. Postal Inspector. They do take reports like this if they get it through the mail. Also, try to verify the information, talk it over with a friend or family member."
Western Mass News also got answers from president of the PeoplesBank, where they saw a client come in with this very same issue.
"Somebody would come in and present the check and associates are on the front line and trained to find clues on whether or not the check is fraudulent or not...If it does go through and the money is deposited, the best advice we have is don't spend the money,” said PeoplesBank senior vice president Matt Bannister.
We reached out to Publishers Clearing House and the first thing stated on automated greeting is if you are getting scam mail from us, it is not us, do not take the money. Now if you happen to spend some of this fraudulent money, we're told to call your bank immediately and they can still make sure you're safe.
For more information on what you can do if you receive this letter in the mail, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.