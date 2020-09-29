AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, health officials are warning that a mutation of the virus has led to an even more contagious strain.
Some are even worried it's not being stopped by masks and hand washing.
COVID-19 is proving more and more resilient as time passes. That’s according to a recent study as researchers in Houston claim the virus has become more contagious.
“What researchers have found is that there is a very specific mutation that’s been showing up a lot in certain areas of the world. One area has been Texas and this particular strain of COVID, that has this mutation, seems to be able to infect more easily,” said UMass microbiologist Dr. Erika Hamilton.
They even fear that this new strain could pass through barriers like mask and hand washing more easily, but according to Hamilton, that is not necessarily the case
“It’s not going to stick to our hands more, it’s not going to work its way through the fabric of our masks, but if you do happen to get it in your nose...it will be better at grabbing onto the inside of your nose and holding on,” Hamilton explained.
Taking a closer look at the actual virus, Hamilton told Western Mass News that the spikes are how it’s able to stick to our cells and in this mutation, it seems the spikes have become stronger.
“Sticky would be better,” Hamilton noted.
The good news, however, is that although this new strain is more contagious, it is not more deadly. Often times, symptoms are even less.
“It’s not causing more significant infections, which is a good thing. It’s not more dangerous than other strains, but it’s easier to spread to other people,” Hamilton added.
She said it’s also important to note that this study has yet to go through the process of being peer reviewed.
“This study has not gone through that process yet…so you have to kind of take it with a grain of salt,” Hamilton said.
