BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- A person in Massachusetts has been diagnosed with the measles.
Now, the state's Department of Public Health is warning of potential exposure if you went to several places in the state.
Mass. DPH said that this person was diagnosed on Sunday.
Although this person didn't travel through western Massachusetts, they want people to be aware of potential exposure.
“The measles virus is currently causing large national and international outbreaks of measles and a lack of vaccination, combined with domestic and international travel, has resulted in the spread of illness. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself from this disease," said state epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown in a statement.
State health officials said that the person went to several locations in the greater Boston area - listed below - and others may have been exposed.
Tuesday 3/26
1:40 PM - 4:40 PM
- KKatie's Burger Bar
- 38 Main St Ext, Plymouth
Wednesday 3/27
8:40 am - 10:45 am
- Starbucks
- 12 Market Pl Dr, Waltham
2:05 pm - 4:20 pm
- Framingham Service Plaza on I-90 Westbound
Thursday 3/28
8:50 am - 11:10 am
- Staples
- 800 Lexington St Waltham
9:10 am - 11:15 am
- Dunkin’
- Wal-Lex Shopping Center
- 876A Lexington St, Waltham
11:55 am - 2:05 pm
- Whole Foods
- 990 Lyannough Rd, Hyannis
2:00 pm - 4:05 pm
- Target
- 250 Granite St, Braintree
If you were at any of the above locations during the times listed, Mass. DPH suggests you call your doctor immediately because you could've been exposed to the measles.
