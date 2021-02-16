SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local seniors are on high alert after being approached by scammers looking to game to COVID-19 vaccine system, according to Springfield city officials who are sharing some of the tactics used to get seniors to bring them to mass vaccine sites.
City officials said the scams started pretty much right after the governor announced last week that state-run vaccine sites would give shots to caregivers accompanying seniors to their appointments.
“That set off a litany of individuals who went to social media and started to fish,” said Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner
Taking advantage of seniors never sounded so friendly.
"Will pay $200 to assist 75 year old, senior over 75 who needs COVID vaccine, free rides for seniors who need COVID vaccine…free pick up and drop off,” Caulton-Harris added.
Those are just some of the social media posts Springfield officials have seen from scammers trying to accompany random seniors to state run vaccine sites under the guise of being a caregiver.
As of last Thursday, state-run sites are now giving companion vaccines to caregivers bringing a senior 75 and older. City officials are concerned the scammers aren't just looking to jump the line, but also to get ahold of seniors' personal information.
“Once an individual has your information and knows about you, they can continue to scam you,” Caulton-Harris explained.
The number of calls to city officials in less than one week's time shows it isn't an occasional occurrence.
“We have taken 52 calls since this announcement has been made,” Caulton-Harris noted.
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood added, “that's certainly not what that companion was instituted for
Clapprood said not all the scam efforts are over social media.
“There was one or two reports of the Eastfield Mall, of people willing to help as people were trying to stand outside in that line and we sent cruisers over, took care of that. We got people inside,” Clapprood explained.
Her officers working detail at the site are now on watch for people trying to approach seniors on their way into the mall.
“I’ve asked cruisers to watch for that and also asked cruisers to watch for anyone who may be in distress,” Clapprood said.
Now, the easiest solution is to not give your personal information to anyone and do not allow people you don’t know to accompany you to mass vaccine sites.
The office of Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey is asking people to report social media and in-person instances of this scam to their consumer advocacy division. Her office can be reached by phone at (617) 727-8400 or online
