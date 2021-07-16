WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fire crews pulled two people out of the water near the Red Bridge boat ramp Thursday afternoon. In that area, a young boy and his grandmother were swimming when the incident unfolded, but nearby, there is the ‘No Swimming’ sign.
Around 4:30 p.m. yesterday, Ludlow and Wilbraham fire crews, along with the Mass. State Police Air Wing responded, to the call of two people in the water. First responders launched a boat and kayak into the water and police searched the shore.
Soon after, dispatch received information that the parties made it to shore in the area of Ventura Street in Ludlow. They were put on the boat and brought back to the boat ramp luckily uninjured.
However, there have been drownings here in the past. Western Mass News spoke with Wilbraham Fire Chief Michael Andrews. He’s reminding residents that this is a very dangerous area and no swimming is allowed.
“Two bodies of water that come together and cause a whirlpool effect, it’s difficult to see,” Andrews noted.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have tonight at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
