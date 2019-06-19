SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man who was catching some 'zzzs' prompted a call for a possible water rescue in Springfield.

Dennis Leger, executive aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that firefighters were called to Five Mile Pond just after 1 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a man, who was believed to be unconscious, out on a boat.

The investigation revealed that the man was sleeping, Leger added.

Firefighters and rescue crews cleared the scene a short time later.

