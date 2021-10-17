SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--State executive department employees must have been fully vaccinated by Sunday. That’s according to the executive order Governor Charlie Baker put into place back in August.
According to the state, for those who are not vaccinated or do not get approved for an exemption as of Sunday will be subject to disciplinary action, up to and including termination.
State Representative Carlos Gonzales believes the Governor is on the right path.
"Well, I'm not a big fan of mandates. But I think it's past time that we have to look at the science. And not litigate this issue any further. I think it's in the best interest of the greater good of our community," said Rep. Gonzales.
There are State executive department employees who are against getting their shots. Some being Massachusetts State Troopers, a State Police union representative tells western mass news around 150 officers are expected to resign over governor baker’s mandate. Which could mean fewer Troopers out patrolling. State Police told Western Mass News in part:
If necessary due to non-compliance with Executive Order 595, the Department has plans in place to deploy personnel as needed to ensure continued police services and protection of public safety.
