WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More cases of COVID-19 are surfacing in other Hampden County communities.

West Springfield health director Jeanne Galloway said that two town residents have been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.  

Town officials are awaiting additional confirmation from the Mass. Department of Public Health.  

Galloway added that those who have been in close contact with those people are being identified and will be contacted.

"The West Springfield Health Department continues to work tirelessly to assure that our community has the most recent and accurate information and resources to protect our public health. The health of our community needs to be protected at this time more than ever," Galloway noted.

Town officials are asking residents, due to the identified delay in results, if you are awaiting COVID-19 test results and are staying at home, are self-isolating due to symptoms, or have other coronavirus related information to call the West Springfield Health Department (413) 263-3206 or email covidresponse@tows.org.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.