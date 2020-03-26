WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More cases of COVID-19 are surfacing in other Hampden County communities.

West Springfield health director Jeanne Galloway said that two town residents have been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.

Town officials are awaiting additional confirmation from the Mass. Department of Public Health.

Galloway added that those who have been in close contact with those people are being identified and will be contacted.

"The West Springfield Health Department continues to work tirelessly to assure that our community has the most recent and accurate information and resources to protect our public health. The health of our community needs to be protected at this time more than ever," Galloway noted.

Town officials are asking residents, due to the identified delay in results, if you are awaiting COVID-19 test results and are staying at home, are self-isolating due to symptoms, or have other coronavirus related information to call the West Springfield Health Department (413) 263-3206 or email covidresponse@tows.org.