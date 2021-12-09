SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A 16-year-old girl was fatally hit by a school bus Wednesday. The incident happened at the intersection of State Street and Dwight Street, an area that has now seen three of seven deadly crashes in recent weeks.
Western Mass News spoke exclusively with Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno who shared an emotional account.
Flowers were placed down on the sidewalk where the 16-year-old was hit and killed. Mayor Sarno told Western Mass News when he heard of the accident yesterday, he immediately ran to the scene.
On Wednesday afternoon around 2:45 p.m. Police said a 16-year-old girl was crossing the intersection of State Street and Dwight Street when she was hit by a school bus.
Mayor Sarno got a call about the accident while he was in his office.
"I received word through my Chief of Staff, Tom Ashe, that an accident involving a student and a school bus had occurred."
Mayor Sarno said he immediately ran and went to the scene.
He described how he felt once he saw what had happened.
"You immediately think of your own family," said Mayor Sarno.
Casandra Rodriguez witnessed what had happened and also thought of her own family.
"I got three kids of my own and I just could never. That was a horrible experience. I've never lived through something like that before," said Rodriguez.
Sarno told Western Mass News he spoke with the girl's parents Wednesday morning to offer his condolences.
"I can't bring somebody back to life. and that's always very difficult, those conversations...It's just such a tragedy, a loss of life at such a young age," said Mayor Sarno.
Mayor Sarno said he tried bringing comfort to them, as they deal with the loss of their daughter, just a couple of weeks before Christmas. He believes an investigation will help everyone involved understand what exactly happened in that intersection.
"There's a lot of cameras in that area so we have footage of what occurred," said Sarno.
We reached out to the bus company First Student for a response to the accident. They said in part quote:
"We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident. First Student is partnering with local officials while this incident is under investigation. As normal process, our driver has been removed from service pending the outcome of the investigation."
The girl's identity has not yet been released. The investigation is still ongoing.
