SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Plans are in the works to add crossing guards to State Street in Springfield after a teenage girl was hit and killed by a school bus while walking home from school last week.
“It shouldn't have happened,” Sorangel Ayala said. “She crossed the street when she was supposed to. She was not a risk taker at all ever in her life.”
Sorangel Ayala and Alex Medina, Alexangeliz’s parents, demanded change in Springfield after she was hit and killed by a bus on her way home from school last week. They wondered why no one was there to help make sure their daughter made it home safely.
“It just doesn't make sense. Why wasn't there a crossing guard?” Ayala asked. “We understand...we don't understand. There's a library, it's school hours.”
We took that question to Springfield Public Schools.
“We are always looking to hire crossing guards and where they are placed, where they are stationed is something that is very carefully mapped out with safety and security officials and experts,” Azell Cavaan, the Chief Communications Officer of Springfield Public Schools told us. “The entire city is constantly being monitored for new or additional or relocations for crossing guard spots to be.”
Local leaders are now stepping up to try to make the city’s streets safer for students. State Representative Carlos Gonzalez, the chairman of the legislature's Public Safety Committee, told Western Mass News that he is currently working with the city to address this issue.
“I don't know if crossing guards were assigned to that specific area, but I know that's a request from the family, specifically at this point,” said Representative Gonzalez. “I think they're looking at maybe having crossing guards there or request to the city to have crossing guards, specifically right after school to assist in the effort of pedestrian safety.”
He told us that this was a personal issue.
“The family is near and dear to my heart. Alex Medina worked for me as a young man at the Chamber of Commerce and we're going to assist them in the community to make sure that any funds that they don't have to give her a funeral, we will assist in those efforts,” said Gonzalez.
Services for Alexangeliz Medina will be held on Thursday and Friday at the La Rosa Funeral Home in Holyoke.
