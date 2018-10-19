ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are on scene at Ball Street investigating a house fire that occurred around 9 Friday morning.
The Orange Police Department posted a message to their Facebook page, saying that West Main Street had been closed off between the OIC building and the Square, adding that the entire Square had been shut down so that crews can work more efficiently.
As of 10 a.m. on Friday, West Main Street remains closed, however.
It is now closed from the center of town to the OIC building, allowing traffic to move a little more freely through center of town.
Only fire officials are allowed through.
The Turner Falls and Greenfield Fire Departments were called in to assist.
No word yet if anyone was injured.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
