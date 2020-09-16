SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Day two of remote classes went a little smoother for Springfield Public School students on Wednesday. This announcement is as the school district works to help families who faced serious tech troubles on day one.
There are more than 2,300 students in the Springfield Public Schools, all learning remotely. The school district said online issues were still a problem for some families on Wednesday, but they're setting up a help desk in response.
Wednesday marked the second day of online classes for students in Springfield during the coronavirus pandemic.
Several parents in the school district faced technical difficulties during the first day of classes, but school officials told Western Mass News they are working hard to make sure each student has access.
"The vast majority of our students are online and learning, but we want to make sure that we are getting all of our students. We won’t be satisfied until 100 percent of our students are online and learning," said Azell Cavaan, the school's spokesperson.
Melissa Opitz said both of her nieces had difficulty with the school-issued laptops on Tuesday. She told Western Mass News the camera stopped working on the 6-year-old's laptop, and her 9-year-old niece kept getting kicked out of Zoom.
"Today, the 6-year-old's camera is still not working. Still have not heard back from the help desk at all," she said. "The 9-year-old got on this morning with no issues [and] then the computer froze on her."
Opitz also said she has contacted the school about the issues but hasn’t heard back just yet.
"There should be a phone number that you can talk to a live person when you are having computer issues versus when you are just filling out an IT ticket and Microsoft teams," Optiz noted.
Cavaan said starting Monday, there will be a new direct way for families to get the help they need.
"We're starting a family help desk, which will allow families to either call or do a live chat or email [about] the problems that they are having," she said. "What this is going to do is open up to communication because right now, we are using their IT staff to answer those questions, and it is very limited."
Cavann told Western Mass News parents should follow the Springfield Public Schools' Facebook page to stay up to date as students continue learning remotely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.