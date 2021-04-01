CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker gave an update on the status of the state's vaccine supply Thursday following news that 15 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine need to be scrapped due to a factory mix-up.
The news comes as local health officials are working to stand up new regional vaccine sites.
The Castle of Knights in Chicopee advertises the space it has inside. Painted on the side of the building, you can see that it comfortably fits 700 people. Local health officials are rushing to stand up a vaccine site there that will have the capacity to protect 750 people a day against COVID-19.
“It’s large. It has the capacity to hold people comfortably. There’s enough space for social distancing,” said Chicopee health director Lisa Sanders.
The Castle of Knights building in Chicopee is known for banquets and weddings, but inside its historical-looking façade, a new chapter in history. The space will serve as a regional COVID-19 vaccine site.
Sanders said the set-up process is going well, but they still don't know when they will open or how many doses they'll get.
“The most challenging thing is actually not knowing how many doses will be getting, because we don’t really know how many people we will need,” Sanders explained.
They'll need enough people to vaccinate those from Chicopee, South Hadley, and Granby, though the site will be available to any resident of Massachusetts. As of Thursday, Sanders believed the site will need enough workers to vaccinate everyone twice.
“We believe it’s going to be Pfizer for now,” Sanders noted.
This comes as Massachusetts' supply of the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine for the upcoming week is safe, following a quality issue that caused 15 million doses intended for the whole country to be discarded. However, after that 100,000-dose delivery arrives in the Bay State, state officials said the next shipments will be up in the air.
“The next few weeks’ doses is under review and we will have more information about that next week,” said Mass. Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders.
That’s difficult news when demand continues to be at an all-time high.
“Every single appointment gets booked, so there is tremendous demand among those who want to get vaccinated,” Baker added.
On the bright side, Sanders said when she does receive the shipment of vaccine, she is confident people will feel comfortable braving the castle walls to get their vaccine in a venue they know well.
“People who have been there are actually saying ‘Wow, this is a really good vaccine site,’” Sanders said.
When it comes to scheduling an appointment for this location, Sanders said her team is learning a different system than PrepMod, which has been used at some regional collaborative sites. Today, Baker said he is giving regional sites the option to either use the Google preregistration system the state switched to weeks ago or choose something else.
