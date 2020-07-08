SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Little league in Springfield will continue this summer, following confusion over whether or not the city would allow teams to use the fields.
Picknelly Field is just one of the several fields used by local little league teams in the summer, and with the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said the future of the season was up in the air.
They also said they received a “No” from the city last night, but officials did a complete 180 within twelve hours.
"It’s been a crazy 12 hours sitting up all last night," said John L. Sullivan Sandlot Baseball Leagues' President Peter Brown.
Imagine telling a kid who’s been cooped up inside for months that summer baseball canceled, but now imagine doing that 600 times.
"I think the parents were as disappointed as the kids were," Brown noted.
Brown said the City of Springfield told them Tuesday night, their 600 players wouldn't be able to use city fields for games this summer, but Wednesday morning - less than a day later - Brown said that decision was reversed.
"I’m going back and notifying everybody that we can play," he said. "There’s not a lot of contact in baseball."
Brown added that the youth players must wear a mask while running bases and on the bench, but not while on the field. He also said parents can expect more changes when it comes to watching.
"We’re not gonna open our bathrooms," he explained. "We’re not allowing parents in our bleachers either. We’ll be able to use the bleachers for the kids, that way we can socially distance them a lot better."
Parents will have to sit on the grassy knolls on either side of the field or stand along the fence, but as far as players on the field...if you sanitize it, they will come.
"For him to be able to get outside and play starting this Friday night at Picknelly, is going to be great. I’m looking forward to going home and telling him," said Springfield parent and coach Ric Allan.
Allan is a coach and father to a player on the titans and said his son is ready to get back on the field and play a sport that isn't virtual.
"He’s kind of a throwback kid where he doesn’t want to be in the house. He wants to be outside, and I've seen him turn into a zombie a bit [while] playing Fortnite and other Xbox games," Allan explained.
Western Mass News reached out to the city for more information on why the decision was changed, but the organizers of the league said they are just grateful the season will go on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.