SOUTH DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As we head into Columbus Day weekend, many across New England will be looking to venture outside to check out the beautiful fall foliage.
However, there's some wind and rain in the forecast for the next few days.
There are some pops of orange and red among all the green in Szot Park in Chicopee.
Let's hope the winds and rain expected over the next few days don't strip the trees of their leaves, especially more north where colors are really showing.
"We’re starting to see those beautiful colors on Sugarloaf and it’s just a beautiful time of year to visit western Mass.," said Jennifer Gerace with Yankee Candle Village.
Driving along I-91 in Franklin County, you see a sea of bright red, orange, and yellow. It's beautiful sight many come to enjoy in New England.
"It’s a tremendous impact on our business. We do see a lot of tour buses for the fall foliage, which is always fun to see your buses pulling in those additional guests and it’s just a fun area to visit, a lot of tradition here, and a lot of families that do come here every fall during foliage season to visit us," Gerace added.
Western Mass News First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown said, "Right now, the colors are actually pretty good. In Berkshire County, Franklin County, we have moderate color. I think this upcoming weekend, it’s going to be southern New Hampshire, southern Vermont in terms of the colors peaking and then it’s probably next weekend or the weekend after next in the lower Pioneer Valley where we’ll see the best colors."
However, the forecast over the next couple days could bring bigger changes than the color of the leaves.
"The biggest concern with the storm that’s coming in, we don’t want the wind to strip the leaves from the trees. Of course, that will ruin the fall colors, so this time of year, you just hope you don’t get one of those big wind storms and I think winds here in western Mass. will get up to 30 to 35 miles per hour, but we still have a lot of changing to go through," Brown noted.
Gerace told Western Mass News, rain or shine, they have plenty of fall activities for people to enjoy while taking in the area's natural beauty.
"Photo opportunities outside. We have our beautiful mums throughout the facility, we have wagons full of pumpkins out there, and we have a giant pumpkin that is 1,700 pounds right now out front where you can take a picture with your family," Gerace explained.
Between the fall foliage and three day weekend for Columbus Day, Yankee Candle Village said this is one of their busiest weekends of the year.
However, down in Hampden County, it looks like we are going to have to wait just a little longer to see those colors to pop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.