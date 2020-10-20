SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An Ohio man has been arrested in Springfield after a gun call at a hotel.
According to police, 36-year-old Eddie Payne was involved in an argument with a hotel clerk when he pulled out two guns and pointed them at the clerk who fought back.
Payne and the clerk ended up on the sidewalk where a retired Sheriff's Deputy from eastern Massachusetts was taking some items out of his car.
Police say the clerk was able to get one gun away from Payne and hand it to the retired Deputy. Payne then allegedly pointed the other gun at both the clerk and the retired Deputy before fleeing.
Officers later located and arrested the suspect who was found hiding in a car. The second gun and and additional magazine were found inside.
36-year-old Eddie Payne of Cincinnati, Ohio is charged with:
- Carrying a firearm without a license (2 counts)
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Improper storage of a firearm
- Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device (3 counts)
- Assault by means of a dangerous weapon
- Assault & Battery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.