CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was another wintry day on Tuesday and now, the coldest weather of the season is on its way and you’ll want to make sure your home has sufficient heat
With Christmas Eve just a week away, we spoke to a local oil company to get answers on what to do should you have a heating emergency over the holidays.
As the temperatures continue to fall, the need for oil rises and phones are ringing off the hook at Central Oil in Chicopee, but is it too late for homeowners looking for heat?
"People with no heat have preference," said Marty Topor with Central Oil.
Topor told Western Mass News that many calls are for tune-ups, but they prioritize homes with no heat at all
"In 38 years, there hasn't been a day we haven't been able to get to a house," Topor explained.
Even on icy days like this and with the holidays next week, Central Oil said they will answer emergency calls even on Christmas. However, you can expect an additional service charge.
However, if you're truly in a jam and in need of heat, Topor noted, "you can get diesel at a gas station to temporarily get you through."
Diesel will cost roughly $0.50 more in taxes, but if you're in a bind, Topor said it's worth it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.