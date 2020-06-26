STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Old Sturbridge Village will be reopening its front gate admission to the public on July 4th.
The opening will follow a "soft launch" by the village to members only, during the dates of July 1st - July 3rd.
"With the goal to provide a safe environment for all village staff and visitors, Old Sturbridge Village has re-adapted indoor programs for viewing outside of their historic homes and trade shops, and created a series of new programs featuring outdoor demonstrations and activities from the time period," says representative Sarah Blackwell.
If you're thinking about signing up early, the village is offering a new advance ticketing and online reservation system that books guests by time block for arrival.
We're told Old Sturbridge Village will welcome kids free during the month of July, with up to three kids age 17 and younger admitted free into the village when accompanied by an adult paying full standard daytime admission.
Advance reservation must be made for all attending guests, including those under the age of 17.
Old Sturbridge Village will be open from 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday, rain or shine. Available tickets and time slots will be released each week on Wednesday for the following two weeks, with tickets currently available online through Sunday, July 12, 2020.
To purchase tickets online and for more information, CLICK HERE.
