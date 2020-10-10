PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police and fire crew are on scene after receiving reports of a motorcycle vs. motor vehicle accident.
The accident occurred on Old Warren Road that connects to Route 67. Officers were alerted to the scene after 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The Palmer Fire Department confirmed to Western Mass News that it is a major accident, but there are no further details at this time.
Western Mass News will keep you updated and will have more information as it becomes available to the newsroom.
