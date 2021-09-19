PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Old Warren Road in Palmer will be closed part of Sunday due to a car crash.
According to Palmer Police, alternative routes are encouraged, as the road is predicted to be closed for over 5-6 hours.
Police told Western Mass News one car crashed into a pole. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Palmer Police.
The crash is under investigation.
