GRANVILLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A portion of Old Westfield Road in Granville was closed for hours today following a single-motor vehicle rollover crash that downed wires and left a utility pole damaged.
Granville Police Lieutenant Winslow told Western Mass News they were called to the scene at 7:45 a.m. Friday.
He said the driver, a woman, was transported to the hospital with injuries that aren't believed to be serious.
Lt. Winslow confirmed an Eversource crew was on scene to repair the utility pole and wires so power could be restored.
As of about 11 a.m. Friday, the Eversource Outage Map showed less than 5 customers out in Granville. Those customers have since seen their power restored.
The work to the pole, wires was expected to last through 'most of the day.'
No passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, Lt. Winslow noted.
Old Westfield Road was closed to thru-traffic from Rt. 57 to Wildcat Road until about 1:40 p.m. Friday.
