GRANVILLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some people may have never even heard of snowshoeing. For those who have, it’s been a while. However, as cabin fever soars, this long-lost winter activity has gained pandemic popularity and it’s helping keep one local business alive.
Maple Corner Farm is nestled in the hills of Granville and has been family owned and operated by the Ripleys for over 200 years.
"My great-great grandfather started farming here in 1812…We ended up going into skiing in 1984. This is our 37th year,” said owner Leon Ripley.
Speaking of family, you’ll feel right at home in the lodge, where the owners share generational stories, including how they make maple syrup with visitors.
Out on the trail, Ripley explained, “We have roughly 20 kilometers of trails."
An uncommon winter activity is making a roaring pandemic comeback. It’s something Ripley attributes to cabin fever.
"This is the busiest we’ve been. Between the pandemic and people just being tired of sitting home, everyone wants to get out and go do something,” Ripley said.
In almost 40 years of offering rentals, this is the first time they’ve ever run out.
"This year, to deal with COVID, we modified the building outside, so when we have fairly large crowds, we do all the ticketing outdoors," Ripley added.
The pandemic has hit small businesses hard. The fireplace in the lodge, once surrounded, now crackles alone, but the boost in snow shoeing has revitalized Maple Corner Farm and helped bring their business back to life.
Maple Corner Farm plans to stay open as long as the weather, and the snowpack, allows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.