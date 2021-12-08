NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was an online shopping and delivery nightmare on Tuesday when Amazon Web Services experienced a massive outage. It also impacted streaming apps, many websites, and the systems of many businesses. However, many local shops in Northampton weren't affected and are now thankful for their older systems.
A string of local shops in Northampton use an old-fashioned cash register to checkout their customers. What they once thought was outdated turned out to be a silver lining.
Holly Remillard is an employee at Shop Therapy and its small sister shops. On Wednesday, Western Mass News caught up with her at Penny Lane while she was on a break and asked her about the Amazon Web Service outage. The outage affected many businesses and their point-of-sale, or POS, systems. However, that wasn't the case for Shop Therapy stores.
"It doesn't really affect us because we have very old machinery that we use,” Remillard explained.
Remillard said the store has been around for 40-plus years and has been on Main Street in Northampton for about eight years and their system for cashing customers out hasn't changed since.
"People come in and are like 'I haven't seen something like that in ages,” Remillard added.
It's something Remillard said she used to think was a negative thing.
"It would be nice if we had that. We would be able to keep track of our inventory a little bit more,” Remillard noted.
Other businesses we checked in with on Main Street also use cash registers, instead of the newest POS technology and the outage on Tuesday has them realizing that the old-fashioned way can sometimes be more reliable.
"If the computer system goes down, then we don't have to worry about it,” Remillard said.
For Shop Therapy stores, sometimes their out-of-date cash register is what draws in the customers.
"These registers, this is a main feature that people come in to look at too,” Remillard said.
According to the AWS dashboard, everything is back and running as normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.