SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Olympia Sports is closing half of its locations, including the one at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield and the location at Gibbs Crossing in Ware.
Liquidation sales began today.
The New England retailer was purchased by lifestyle brand Jackrabbit in October.
Olympia Sports opened 44 years ago with its first store in Maine.
Other Massachusetts locations slated to close include:
- Auburn Mall, Auburn
- Prudential Center, Boston
- Westgate Mall, Brockton
- Burlington Mall, Burlington
- Eastgate Plaza, Chelmsford
- Berdon Plaza, Fairhaven
- Franklin Village Shopping Center, Franklin
- Timpany Plaza, Gardner
- Gloucester Crossing, Gloucester
- Harwich Commons Shop Plaza, Harwich
- The Mall At Whitney Field, Leominster
- Sunrise Plaza, Lowell
- Solomon Pond Mall, Marlborough
- Market Basket Plaza, Newburyport
- North Andover Mall, North Andover
- Emerald Square Mall, North Attleboro
- Skaket Corner Shopping Center, Orleans
- North River Plaza, Pembroke
- Rowley Marketplace, Rowley
- Silver City Galleria, Taunton
