AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Alcohol could soon be served on the campus of Amherst College.
A proposal by the college would allow an existing coffee shop to be turned into a pub for students and the community.
"I think there's a lot to do. The school makes sure everyone feels included," said Emma Spencer
At the heart of the Amherst College campus is Schwemm's Coffee Shop, a place for students to work and socialize.
"We come a lot after class just to get food really fast, don't have to go the cafeteria, just an easy place to come to," Spencer added.
Should the college have beer and wine sales on-campus?
It could soon be the new spot for an alcoholic drink after class or a night out if you're over 21.
According to an application filed with the town, alcohol sales, beer and wine, would be allowed from
- 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday though Wednesday
- 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday
"I just hope to see a continuation of people enjoying it, but not turning this space into anything that is unwelcomed or rowdy in any way," said one student.
Spencer added, "I think it would be great, I think it would be nice. Going into town is fun and getting off-campus can be nice, but sometimes, it's not where you want to go."
A college spokesperson told Western Mass News that the school has been testing the idea of 'pub nights' and have liked the response so far.
It would be open to the greater community if a full liquor license is granted from the town of Amherst.
The college said that security would be treated as any other bar would.
"We have implemented several measures, and the staff check ID's of students and all guests. Additionally, all pub staff are TIPS certified and trained," said Amherst College spokesperson Caroline Hanna.
Pending any issues with the town, the college hopes to have the pub up and running by the end of January.
