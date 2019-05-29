On ramp to Mass Pike in Chicopee closed after FedEx truck flipped over.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are on scene investigating after a FedEx truck flipped over on its side Wednesday afternoon.
Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department tells us that this happened at 2:45 p.m.
Officials on scene tell us that the truck flipped over onto the median and that the on ramp will be closed in order to flip the tractor trailer unit over.
Circumstances surrounding the accident have not yet been made available.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid that area if possible.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported, and State Police have not stated when they anticipate that on ramp to reopen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.