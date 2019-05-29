On ramp to Mass Pike in Chicopee closed after FedEx truck flipped over.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are on scene investigating after a FedEx truck flipped over on its side Wednesday afternoon.

Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department tells us that this happened at 2:45 p.m.

Officials on scene tell us that the truck flipped over onto the median and that the on ramp will be closed in order to flip the tractor trailer unit over.

Circumstances surrounding the accident have not yet been made available.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid that area if possible.

It is unclear if any injuries were reported, and State Police have not stated when they anticipate that on ramp to reopen.

