On ramps to Mass Pike in Chicopee reopened after FedEx rolls over.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are on scene investigating after a FedEx truck rolled over on its side Wednesday afternoon.
Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department tells us that this happened at 2:45 p.m. on the Exit 5 on-ramp.
Officials on scene tell us that the truck flipped over onto the median and that the on ramps had to be closed in order to flip the tractor trailer unit over.
All on-ramps were reopened around 4:15 p.m.
However, Mass State Police and local officials remain on scene investigating.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but Officer Wilk adds that the driver of the FedEx truck wasn't injured.
