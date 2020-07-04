LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that occurred at the corner of Brook and West Street on Friday night.
The driver, Jamie Hernandez, 33, was not transported for injuries, but an adult female passenger and four children were for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
Both the Hernandez and the female passenger were charged with various violations.
Hernandez was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation, marked lanes operation, obstruction of justice, reckless endangerment, driving without seatbelts and four counts of child endangerment.
The female was charged with four counts of child endangerment and obstruction of justice.
Police have not yet disclosed a cause of the crash.
Hernandez will be summoned to the Palmer District Court, police said.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
