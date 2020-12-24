NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest after an assault in Northampton.
Northampton Police said that four 911 calls came in around 12:35 p.m. Thursday to report that a man had just been assaulted with a brick.
The two suspects reportedly fled the area on foot as police were on their way to the scene, but with the help of Mass. State Police, they were found on Main Street a short time later.
Police added that a 30-year-old Holyoke man was arrested on several charges.
The victim was treated for facial injuries.
