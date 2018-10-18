One arrested after Springfield Police respond to report of shotspotter activation.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was arrested after police say he fired a gun on the 100 block of Maple Street Wednesday night.
Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.
Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh tells us that members of the Springfield Police Department responded to the area of Maple Street for a reported shot spotter activation.
When police arrived on scene, police say they located the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Steven Santiago, in a parking lot, located on 57 High Street.
When police tried to take Santiago into custody, he began walking away.
Based on video evidence, it was later determined that it was Santiago who had fired the gun.
While in police custody, police managed to recover cocaine and PCP from Santiago, and was placed under arrest.
Santiago is being charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and two counts of possession to distribute a Class B drug.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.