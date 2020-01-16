One arrested, drugs seized after federal search warrants were executed in Holyoke.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities seized copious amounts of drugs and made one arrest after conducting an extensive investigation.
According to Lt. Jim Albert of the Holyoke Police Department, multiple law enforcement agencies executed a federal search warrant at 97 Hitchcock Street and 108 Westfield Road on Wednesday.
Officials seized approximately 2,300 bags of heroin, 20 grams of ecstasy (MDMA), a pound of marijuana, as well as a glock .9mm semi-automatic handgun and a large amount of cash after searching both addresses.
19-year-old Holyoke resident Luis Garcia-Figueroa has been charged with distribution of heroin and possession with the intent to distribute, including firearm charges, on a federal level.
Members of the Holyoke Police Department's Narcotics/Vice Unit, DEA, Mass State Police, Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team, the F.B.I. Western Mass Gang Task Force, ATF, and the Homeland Security Investigations assisted in executing these search warrants.
