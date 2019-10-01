SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One man is under arrest following an investigation into drug distribution at a Springfield home.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the investigation by narcotics detectives led to a search warrant being granted for a Princeton Street home.
Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, police executed that warrant and arrested 46-year-old Israel Soto of Springfield.
"Detectives located and observed Mr. Soto flushing what appeared to be heroin packets down the toilet when he was ordered out of the bathroom and secured," Walsh explained.
During the search, investigators reportedly seized 110 bags of heroin and $16,000 in cash.
Soto is being charges with possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug (subsequent offense).
