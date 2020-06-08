SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was arrested and a flamethrower was seized following a weekend detail.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers and members of the C3 North End unit were working an anti-drag racing detail in the area of East Columbus Avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday when they saw a car moving, with a passenger standing up and recording video from an open sunroof.
The vehicle also reportedly did not have an active inspection sticker.
Police pulled over the car, which had three people inside, on the 400 block of East Columbus Avenue.
"...As officers approached, they observed what appeared to be a grip of a rifle under the front passenger seat," Walsh explained, adding that one of the passengers, identified as 33-year-old Brandon McGee of Springfield, allegedly told police it was a flamethrower and it belonged to him.
Investigators determined that McGee also had an active warrant and was arrested. He is facing charges including:
- Carrying a dangerous weapon with an active warrant
- Possession of an infernal machine
- Default felony warrant on charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense)
The driver received a citation for not having an active inspection sticker.
