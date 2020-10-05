HEATH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest after an incident Sunday night in Heath.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office said that troopers were called to a reported armed assault at a residence on Route 8A around 7 p.m. yesterday.
When investigators arrived, they found and detained 36-year-old Olin Schwenger-Sartz.
Carey explained that Schwenger-Sartz allegedly assaulted two males, whom he knew, "by firing shots from a handgun and a shotgun, while intoxicated."
Schwenger-Sartz was arrested and will be arraigned in Greenfield District Court on several charges including:
- Armed assault with intent to murder (two counts)
- Improper storage of a large capacity weapon
- Possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated
- Malicious damage to a motor vehicle
- Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling
