CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple calls to police about dangerous dirt bike riders in Chicopee has led to one arrest.
Chicopee Police said on Monday afternoon, their dispatch center received a number of calls about dirt bikes and ATVs entering the city from Springfield, creating a major disturbance and endangering other lives.
Officers were able to locate about 20 dirt bikes, ATVs, and motorcycles in the Fanjoy Drive and Fairview Cemetery area. In the cemetery were several of the riders.
Chicopee Police were able to talk to one man: Andy Peralta, 29, of Springfield. He reportedly told police this was his first time riding with this group and he was not able to run from police because his his battery died.
Peralta allegedly told police that the riders quote "eat red lights" as they drive through cities.
Police arrested Peralta for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. He appeared in court Tuesday morning.
Chicopee Police said that these riders are dangerous. There have also been reports of them surrounding people's cars and tormenting them.
Two other riders were also stopped by police yesterday. Both men from Springfield. They were issued criminal citations for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and negligent operation.
