SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest and one is still at large following a crash in Chicopee.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that a car refused to stop for officers on Mulberry Street around 11 a.m. Friday.
That vehicle then went onto I-91 and Springfield officers followed.
Walsh said that the vehicle continued onto I-391 and got off at Exit 2, where it crashed into another car on Front Street in Chicopee.
The driver reportedly fled on foot, while the passenger was arrested on a narcotics charge and an outstanding warrant.
Walsh said that no injuries were reported in the crash.
