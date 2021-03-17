HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A drug investigation in Holyoke has led to one arrest.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office said that detectives assigned to their office had been investigating a drug distribution operation at Rivera Auto Sales on Elm Street in Holyoke.
That investigation led to search warrants being issued for a Worcester Street residence, the auto shop, and vehicles owned by one suspect, 42-year-old Abner Alejandro of Holyoke.
On Tuesday, searches were conducted, during which one kilogram of cocaine, drug packaging paraphernalia, and over $12,000 were seized. Investigators also found another $10,000 at the auto shop, as well as evidence that documented involvement in a drug trafficking operation.
“Investigators did a tremendous job in shutting down this trafficking operation and in the process making our community safer. We will now work to hold him accountable," said Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni in a statement.
Alejandro is facing charges of trafficking a Class B drug over 200 grams (cocaine) and conspiracy to violate drug laws. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Holyoke District Court.
The D.A.'s office noted that another suspect in the case, 34-year-old Carlos Cruz of Holyoke, will be charged at a later date.
