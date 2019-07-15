WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest following a pursuit on the Mass. Turnpike.
Mass. State Police said that around 2:45 p.m. Monday, a report came in for an erratic driver near Exit 2 on the eastbound side of the highway in Lee.
A trooper working in a construction zone reportedly saw a vehicle travel down the breakdown lane through that work zone.
State Police then engaged in a pursuit and the car was eventually stopped near Exit 3 in Westfield.
The driver of the car, identified as 32-year-old James Allese of Dover, NH was arrested on charges including
failure to stop for police, operating in the median, speeding to endanger, excessive speed in a construction zone, and driving at a dangerous speed.
No injuries were reported and no vehicles were hit during the incident.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.