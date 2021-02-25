NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest after a late-morning robbery in Northampton
Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper told Western Mass News that officers were called to a robbery at People's United Bank on King Street shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
When officers arrived a short time later, the suspect had already fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
Investigators were able to determine, through local business surveillance cameras, that the suspect got into a truck in a nearby parking lot and driveway.
Police explained that the suspect was found about two hours later in Charlemont. Charges are pending.
The incident remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
