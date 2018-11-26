SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating after an afternoon stabbing in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that just before 4 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the area of School and Union Streets for a reported stabbing.
Our crew on-scene saw police tape wrapped around an apartment building in the area, as well as several police cruisers in the area.
When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from serious injuries. She was taken to Baystate Medical Center.
Walsh noted that investigators made an arrest following the incident. More information surrounding that arrest will be released on Tuesday.
Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and we'll have more information as it becomes available.
