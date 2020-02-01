One arrested following vehicle pursuit that originated in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken into custody early Saturday morning following a pursuit with police.
It appeared that a woman had broken into a car and had stolen someone's wallet from the inside.
Wilbraham Police officials tell us that the suspect in question then attempted to use one of the victims' credit cards.
The owner of the wallet confronted the woman, later identified as 58-year-old Leslie Kaeppel, in a local parking lot and the altercation became physical.
Kaeppel fled the scene in her vehicle just as officers arrived.
Authorities pursued Kaeppel through several communities.
The pursuit ultimately concluded in Palmer, where she was then placed under arrest.
Kaeppel is facing several charges, including assault and battery, receiving stolen property, failure to stop for police, and fraudulent use of a credit card.
She is expected to appear in court on Monday for her arraignment.
Further details surrounding the incident have not yet been made available.
