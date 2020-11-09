WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One man is under arrest after a bullet was fired through a motel room wall.
West Springfield Police said that they were called to Express Inn on Riverdale Street around 7 p.m. Friday for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they learned that one man was staying in a room when a bullet came through the wall, struck a box on his nightstand, and came to a rest inside that box.
The guest was shaken, but not injured.
Police added that Anthony Figueroa of Springfield was allegedly the only person in the adjacent room from which the bullet was fired.
Investigators conducted a protective sweep of Figueroa's room and reportedly found a spent shell casing, as well as a semi-automatic handgun that had been reported stolen in West Springfield in September 2018 and had one round in the chamber and eight rounds in the magazine.
Figueroa, who allegedly did not have an FID card or license-to-carry, was arrested on several charges including discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a dangerous weapon (second offense), and receiving stolen property.
Police noted that they are still investigating why the gun discharged, but have been able to verify that Figueroa was alone in the motel room when the gun went off.
