SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man is under arrest after allegedly shooting at a vehicle last week.
On Wednesday, emergency crews responded to the 1300 block of Roosevelt Avenue for a reported crash.
The driver of one vehicle - occupied by three people, including a baby - reportedly told police that a second vehicle was shooting at their vehicle and then drove off.
That first car then crashed into a third uninvolved vehicle.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that members of the department's Major Crimes unit conducted an investigation and on Monday, 21-year-old Jalen Cotto was arrested on Melha Street.
Cotto is facing charges including three counts of assault and battery with a firearm, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.
Walsh noted that Cotto was previously arrested on January 27 for carrying a loaded firearm without a license. He added that Cotto was also previously arrested in July 2017 for an incident where he fired a gun in a large group of people and gunfire striking a window on a Chapin Terrace home.
