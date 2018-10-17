One arrested for assaulting West Springfield Police clerk.

(courtesy West Springfield Police Department)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after police say she assaulted a West Springfield Police clerk.

The incident started at the River Inn Motel on Main Street in West Springfield, where police took Chicopee resident Amy Delmonte and a male friend into custody after causing a disturbance at the motel, as well as violating motel policies.

Delmonte and her friend were ordered to leave by motel management, but refused.

Police believe that Delmonte was heavily influenced by alcohol.

The two individuals were taken to the West Springfield Police Department for processing.

Delmote was asked to remove some items, such as her jewelry, and became so upset, she struck a Civilian Record's Clerk in the face, and was immediately placed under arrest.

Delmote is now being charged with assault and battery upon a public employee.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.