One arrested for assaulting West Springfield Police clerk.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after police say she assaulted a West Springfield Police clerk.
The incident started at the River Inn Motel on Main Street in West Springfield, where police took Chicopee resident Amy Delmonte and a male friend into custody after causing a disturbance at the motel, as well as violating motel policies.
Delmonte and her friend were ordered to leave by motel management, but refused.
Police believe that Delmonte was heavily influenced by alcohol.
The two individuals were taken to the West Springfield Police Department for processing.
Delmote was asked to remove some items, such as her jewelry, and became so upset, she struck a Civilian Record's Clerk in the face, and was immediately placed under arrest.
Delmote is now being charged with assault and battery upon a public employee.
