SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police have recovered a handgun and made one arrest following an investigation Wednesday.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that a car that was wanted in connection to a Sherman Street ShotSpotter activation on Tuesday afternoon was located on Marble Street around 6:30 p.m. yesterday.
In the Sherman Street incident, no evidence was immediately found, but property damage from a bullet was found later in the evening to an apartment on Bay Street.
Walsh noted that officers approached the car and saw the driver, identified as 22-year-old Quamel Batchelor of Springfield, repeatedly reach for his waist.
As Batchelor was being escorted to the back of the car, he allegedly tried to flee. Once officer were able to secure him, they reportedly located a loaded firearm on his waist.
Batchelor is facing charges including carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.
