SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A joint investigation between two local police departments has resulted in one arrest, as well as the seizure of guns and drugs.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that members of their narcotics unit received information around 8:45 p.m. Thursday that 26-year-old Ismael Garcia of Springfield was in possession of two guns.
The investigation also reportedly found that Garcia was at a hotel on the 1000 block of Riverdale Street in West Springfield and detectives were able to confirm that Garcia was staying at that hotel.
Springfield Police coordinated with West Springfield Police to conduct surveillance on the hotel, during which Garcia went outside and was taken into custody.
Walsh said that detectives found two guns in his fanny pack.
A search was then conducted on the hotel room, where investigators seized approximately 500 bags of heroin and more than 60 rounds of ammunition.
Garcia has been charged with:
- Carrying a firearm without a license (two counts)
- Possession of a large capacity firearm during the commission of felony (two counts)
- Possession of ammunition with an FID card
- Receiving stolen property less than $1200
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug
- Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device (two counts)
- Carrying a loaded large capacity firearm on a public way
Walsh noted that one of the guns was a Springfield Police pistol that was stolen from a locked safe during a robbery at an officer's home in 2018.
